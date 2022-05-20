Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Smith-Midland worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 81.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Smith-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

OTCMKTS:SMID opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.03. Smith-Midland Co. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $47.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.