Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 334 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,501,000 after purchasing an additional 67,181 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $994,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 201,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,641,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,555 shares of company stock worth $7,679,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

TRV opened at $169.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.98. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

