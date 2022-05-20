Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 3,135.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Semtech by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Semtech during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

SMTC opened at $59.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $94.92.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.55.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,950 shares of company stock worth $3,079,392. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

