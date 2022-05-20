Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,721 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $5.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

CBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.