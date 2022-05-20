Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Capital Bancorp worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 204.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 66.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $21.88 on Friday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $306.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64.

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 20.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.