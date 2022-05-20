Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 152.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Graham by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Graham by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Graham by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $2,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $605.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.05. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $547.75 and a 12 month high of $685.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $605.45 and a 200-day moving average of $598.35.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $862.93 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. Graham’s payout ratio is 9.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

