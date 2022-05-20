Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 183,316 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 183,316 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ADTRAN worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 169,783 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $17.99 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $887.09 million, a P/E ratio of -81.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is -163.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

ADTRAN Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.