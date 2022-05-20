Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 38,124 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $446,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 68,281 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 23,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

ADES stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.33. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

