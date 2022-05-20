Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564,678 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.26.

SYF opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

