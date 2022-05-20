J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 133.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $160.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.