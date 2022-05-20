Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,594 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Northwest were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 216.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 63,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFNW opened at $16.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $150.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

