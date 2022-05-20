Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 129,785 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Rocky Brands worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth $6,341,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,711,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 59,245 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocky Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $167.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

