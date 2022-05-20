Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,312 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 106.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of OSI Systems worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 277,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in OSI Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 56.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after buying an additional 48,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in OSI Systems by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 4,786 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $383,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $778,234.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 74,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,420 shares of company stock worth $1,565,228 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.09 and a 1-year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

