Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 184.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

NYSE:VMC opened at $160.31 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $156.53 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

