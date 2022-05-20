Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $984,000 Position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,055 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

PVBC opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.