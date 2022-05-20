Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 2,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $205.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $198.28 and a 1 year high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

