Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5,741.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,472,000 after buying an additional 1,360,613 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,259 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,953 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,141,000. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,381,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,979,000 after purchasing an additional 381,670 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $493,890.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,533 shares of company stock worth $1,434,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.47. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

