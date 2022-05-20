Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.34.

EMR opened at $83.30 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

