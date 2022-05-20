Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 6,561 Shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.62% of Data I/O worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Data I/O by 78.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Data I/O by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 274,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

DAIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Data I/O from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Data I/O from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $3.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. Data I/O Co. has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $7.52.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). Data I/O had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%.

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

