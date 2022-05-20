Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,849 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 1,448.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth $487,000. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

BWFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $33.50 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $259.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 14.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

