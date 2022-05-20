Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 138,452 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,452 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 294.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,372,000 after buying an additional 2,070,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 117.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,267 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Airbnb by 85.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,693,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,049,000 after purchasing an additional 779,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,588,867 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $114.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 98.42 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.05. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $107.45 and a one year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

