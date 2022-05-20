Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth $659,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ubiquiti by 44.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 74.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $241.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.53. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.15 and a twelve month high of $344.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($1.07). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 57,441.32% and a net margin of 29.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

About Ubiquiti (Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.