Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at $119,459,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 52.7% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 878.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

NEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $334.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.62 and a 200-day moving average of $332.26. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $296.05 and a one year high of $378.63.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $662.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

