Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 17,181 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,181 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 120.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,096,000 after buying an additional 326,000 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $72.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

