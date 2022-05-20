Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acorda Therapeutics were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 78.26% and a negative return on equity of 60.64%. The company had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

