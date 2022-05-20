Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,247 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $31,650.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,916.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,226. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 10.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

