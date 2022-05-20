Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 254,709 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,709 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 58.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after acquiring an additional 149,058 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BioNTech by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,998,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BNTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $167.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $121.32 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.86 and its 200 day moving average is $200.60.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 33.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.5342 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

