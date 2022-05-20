178,512 Shares in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 178,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Sachem Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sachem Capital by 25.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 245.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

SACH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $184.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.18. Sachem Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.55.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

