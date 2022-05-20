Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 169,756 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) by 769.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,829 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 169,756 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $219.32 million, a PE ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EPM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In other news, CFO Ryan Stash sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $26,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

