Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.01.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.18.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.