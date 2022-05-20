Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Transcat worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 4.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,960,000 after buying an additional 33,153 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 838.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 27,743 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 86.7% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 58,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 26,985 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $483.10 million, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.96.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

