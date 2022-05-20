Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,621 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $412,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.39.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a negative return on equity of 430.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CDTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

