Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 8,933 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Allstate by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after acquiring an additional 672,472 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Allstate by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,381,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,983,000 after purchasing an additional 944,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Allstate by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,427,000 after buying an additional 264,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $184,428,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $125.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.11. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

