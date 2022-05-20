Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 139,189 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $121.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.10. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $128.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.11%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

