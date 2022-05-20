Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,853 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Etsy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Etsy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,222,000 after acquiring an additional 428,777 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,003,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 639.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 399,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,997,000 after purchasing an additional 345,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,716,000 after buying an additional 329,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.75. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.44.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,675 shares of company stock worth $19,994,340. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

