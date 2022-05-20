Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Open Lending worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

