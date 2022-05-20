Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 763 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

Littelfuse stock opened at $260.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.31 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.53 and its 200 day moving average is $274.14.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.40%.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

