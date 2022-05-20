Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.84 Million Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Hancock Whitney worth $14,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 26.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 385,239 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after purchasing an additional 154,539 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 51.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 143,788 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth approximately $5,893,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.43. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

About Hancock Whitney (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.