Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,852 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,054,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 342,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR opened at $150.06 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.52 and a 200 day moving average of $156.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

