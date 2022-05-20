Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,787 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,747,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 43,495 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $752.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.89.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 18.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HWKN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hawkins Profile (Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.