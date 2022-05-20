Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,312 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

NYSE:CCL opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

