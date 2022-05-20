Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,123 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 24,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,607,511 shares in the company, valued at $143,387,029.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,217,400. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $54.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.