Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,843 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,119.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 42.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

