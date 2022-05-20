Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $1.79 Million in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after purchasing an additional 203,134 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 376,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 102,160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after buying an additional 48,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after buying an additional 121,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after buying an additional 160,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

