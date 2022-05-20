Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after buying an additional 360,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,975,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $186,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $79.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $2,643,617.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $290,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

