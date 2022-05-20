Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMH. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

