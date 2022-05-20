Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,436 Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Steven A. Kass bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $138,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $30.11 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $548.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 6.73%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

