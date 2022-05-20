Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 6,868 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,032 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

