Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Envista were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 357.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Envista by 69.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $544,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,773 shares of company stock worth $7,564,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

