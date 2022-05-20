Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,666,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 14,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 55,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $324.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $309.00 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

